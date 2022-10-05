Ignored Science Newsletter
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Archive
About
Covid quacksines cause cancer
confirmatory update
Apr 22
•
Ignore Science
30
Share this post
Covid quacksines cause cancer
ignorescience.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
4
March 2024
Vaccination and infant mortality including SIDS
If they save millions of lives why is infant mortality and overall mortality increasing?
Mar 14
•
Ignore Science
3
Share this post
Vaccination and infant mortality including SIDS
ignorescience.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
February 2024
When is a mouse study clinically valid to extrapolate to humans?
strong evidence for tetanus and covid injections, but poor evidence for lymphoma and autism
Feb 29
•
Ignore Science
3
Share this post
When is a mouse study clinically valid to extrapolate to humans?
ignorescience.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
SARS-CoV-2 Vaccination and Oncogenesis
The mechanisms of action it could cause, promote, accelerate, or re-activate cancer
Feb 25
•
Ignore Science
7
Share this post
SARS-CoV-2 Vaccination and Oncogenesis
ignorescience.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
The evidence vaccines cause autism
high confidence for a causal relationship according to Bradford Hill criteria
Feb 21
•
Ignore Science
8
Share this post
The evidence vaccines cause autism
ignorescience.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
Serious Adverse Event rates for the schedule
It is not one in a million. It is at least 10,000 times that.
Feb 16
•
Ignore Science
3
Share this post
Serious Adverse Event rates for the schedule
ignorescience.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
2
Measles vaccination: a proven failure
No experimental clinical evidence and poor real world data
Feb 15
•
Ignore Science
5
Share this post
Measles vaccination: a proven failure
ignorescience.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
Hepatitis B vaccination
The systematic discrediting of the schedule
Feb 7
•
Ignore Science
5
Share this post
Hepatitis B vaccination
ignorescience.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
1
October 2022
Coming soon
This is Ignored Science Newsletter, a newsletter about evidence based medicine versus narrative pushing propaganda.
Oct 5, 2022
•
Ignore Science
1
Share this post
Coming soon
ignorescience.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
© 2024 Ignore Science
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts