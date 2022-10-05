Ignored Science Newsletter

Covid quacksines cause cancer
confirmatory update
  
4

March 2024

Vaccination and infant mortality including SIDS
If they save millions of lives why is infant mortality and overall mortality increasing?
  
February 2024

When is a mouse study clinically valid to extrapolate to humans?
strong evidence for tetanus and covid injections, but poor evidence for lymphoma and autism
  
SARS-CoV-2 Vaccination and Oncogenesis
The mechanisms of action it could cause, promote, accelerate, or re-activate cancer
  
The evidence vaccines cause autism
high confidence for a causal relationship according to Bradford Hill criteria
  
Serious Adverse Event rates for the schedule
It is not one in a million. It is at least 10,000 times that.
  
2
Measles vaccination: a proven failure
No experimental clinical evidence and poor real world data
  
Hepatitis B vaccination
The systematic discrediting of the schedule
  
1

October 2022

Coming soon
This is Ignored Science Newsletter, a newsletter about evidence based medicine versus narrative pushing propaganda.
  
