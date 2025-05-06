My previous post was about Simian (monkey) Virus 40 being found in polio shots and then used in gene therapy research and deliberately inserted and hidden in the DNA plasmids for Pfizer cancer enhancer injections. What are the chances there would be other potentially dangerous contaminates in there? You know like HIV.

GP120 is essential for entry into the host cell. It makes sense why they would choose it for their bioweapon.

It is also included in HIV testing (ELISA)

It increased the risk of “false” positive HIV tests. Tells you how specific the tests are. I will provide evidence the immunosuppression is real.

This higher occurrence of HIV false-positive results among individuals with detectable antibodies against Spike SARS-CoV-2 protein should be dispersed among virology testing settings, health providers, and authorities.

There are many papers to this effect. It was reason enough for Australia to abandon their vaccine candidate. All should have done the same.

Share

Here is Montagnier’s paper:

This article shows how 16 fragments (Env Pol and Integrase genes) from different strains, both diversified and very recent, of the HIV1, HIV2 and SIV retroviruses most likely are present into the genome of COVID19. Among these fragments, 12 are concentrated in a very small region of the COVID-19 genome, length less than 900bases, i.e. less than 3% of the total length of this genome. In addition, these footprints are positioned in 2 functional genes of COVID-19: the orf1ab and S spike genes. To sum up, here are the two main facts which contribute to our hypothesis of a partially synthetic genome: A contiguous region representing 2.49% of the whole COVID-19 genome of which 40.99% is made up of 12 diverse fragments originating from various strains of HIV SIV retroviruses. On the other hand, these 12 fragments some of which appear concatenated. Notably, the retroviral part of these regions, which consists of 8 elements from various strains HIV1, HIV2 and SIV covers a length of 275 contiguous bases of COVID-19. The cumulative length of these 8 HIV SIV elements represents 200 bases. Consequently, the HIV SIV density rate of this region of COVID-19 is 200/275 = 72.73%, which is considerable s made of. Moreover each of these elements is made of 18 or more nucleotides and therefore may have function. They are called Exogenous Informative Elements. A major part of these 16 EIE already existed in the first SARS genomes as early as 2003. However, we demonstrate how and why a new region including 4 HIV1 HIV2 Exogenous Informative Elements radically distinguishes all COVID-19 strains from all SARS and Bat strains. We then gather facts about the possible origins of COVID_19. We have particularly analyzed this small region of 225 bases common to COVID_19 and batRaTG13 but totally absent in all SARS strains. Then, we discuss the case of bat genomes presumed to be at the origin of COVID_19. In the strain of bat RaTG13 coronavirus isolated in 2013, then sequenced in 2020, the homology profile for HIV1 Kenya 2008 fragment is identical to that of COVID_19.

It should be noted scientists were doing gain of function research on SIV.

From Robert Malone’s Substack:

Earlier, as an undergraduate student at UC Davis, I watched as one of my mentors (Dr. Murray Gardner) was threatened by Dr. Robert Gallo with loss of all future NIH funding if he continued to work with the LAV virus isolate (subsequently renamed HIV) that he had obtained from Dr. Luc Montagnier of the Pasteur Institute, rather than with the isolate named by Gallo as HTLV III (subsequently demonstrated to have been illicitly obtained from and identical to LAV). My subsequent experiences while serving as an Assistant Professor at UC Davis where I objected to what I saw as unethical gain of function research by Professor Paul Luciw who swapped human cytokine genes into the sequence of the Simian Immunodeficiency Virus (SIV) in an effort to make that virus more pathogenic.

As a strange “coincidence” Trump just banned Gain of Function.

Luc Montagnier wasn’t the only scientist to notice the uncanny similarity between convid and HIV.

Yes this paper was withdrawn. How could this conclusion happen by mistake? Reason given:

This paper has been withdrawn by its authors. They intend to revise it in response to comments received from the research community on their technical approach and their interpretation of the results. If you have any questions, please contact the corresponding author.

Not good enough. I remain highly suspicious.

Calling Kevin Mckernan.

So Fauci was working on an mRNA vaccine for HIV in monkeys and sequences of it ended up in the Murderna vaccine NIAID gets royalties for…

Where does this story originate? The same place as SV40. The polio shot and monkey kidneys.

Too bad all the samples are destroyed.

For some reason this reminds me of all the interviews I watch with serial killers. Can I get a body language expert to weigh in on this one. I sense guilt.

Plotkins claims he is innocent and the theory is debunked. Again it feels eerily familiar to all the bogus fact checks that claim there is no such thing as Turbo Cancer.

I am aware of the claims they could not detect any HIV. I just don’t trust the sources. I follow the people that can find it not the ones that cannot. It should be tested with deep gene sequencing with people who are not biased.

Just to further drive the point home CMV was another known contaminate of the polio quacksine. Seems like they have no quality control or it is all intentional.

They tried to warn us. HIV likely came from SIV. African Green Monkeys were known reservoirs of SIV and we used their kidney cells to make polio vaccine…not wise.

This is protected by pay wall but describes the contamination issue.

Two species of natural SIV hosts that have been intensively studied as captive animals, SMs and the African green monkeys (AGMs), are housed in primate centers in the United States and Europe source

and

Approximately 40 nonhuman primate species in Sub-Saharan Africa are infected with species-specific lentiviruses, collectively referred to as the natural hosts of SIV. These natural SIV infections represent virus–host relationships that are evolutionarily older than the HIV pandemic in humans. Indeed phylogenetic data indicate that HIV-1 and HIV-2 originated from cross-species transmissions of SIVs from chimpanzees (SIVcpz) and SM (SIVsmm), respectively [12]. source

Probably not a good source to grow your polio vaccine on.

Back to current day:

This paper is worth reading. I am drawing attention to the fact it cites spike protein as having sequence homology (common evolutionary ancestry of two sequences) to HIV.

It also reactivates latent reservoirs of HIV just like it does EBV and HHV-8.

Our results support a modest and transient activation of HIV expression following SARS-CoV-2 mRNA vaccination, manifesting primarily as activation of HIV-Nef-specific CD8+ T-cell responses. Viral RNA in blood plasma remained undetectable following vaccine boost and the ongoing presence of ARVs can be expected to block ongoing rounds of replication (further supported by our observed lack of increases in HIV DNA). Thus, there is no reason to think that this effect is clinically detrimental. Rather, the value of our observations pertains to efforts to cure HIV infection by reactivating latent reservoirs “shock” to enable immune clearance of these infected cells “kill”. Clinical trials of the shock and kill approach aimed at harnessing CD8+ T-cells to reduce HIV reservoirs have provided evidence for increases in viral transcription, but without reductions in measures of viral persistence nor direct evidence of antigen expression and CD8+ T-cell engagement7,8,9. The observations presented here advance the shock and kill concept, by providing evidence for the productive engagement of HIV-specific T-cells with their antigens in ART-suppressed donors following receipt of an mRNA vaccine – resulting in significant reductions in cell-associated HIV RNA, a measure of HIV persistence. source

HIV activation is not detrimental?

Surely if it was causing immune suppression there would be signs. I previously shared the Yale LISTEN study on post vaccination syndrome which showed evidence of recent Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) reactivation and reduced circulating memory and effector CD4 T cells (type 1 and type 2) but there is more evidence.

Kaposi sarcoma (KS) is a cancer that develops from the cells lining small blood vessels. It is strongly associated with HIV infection and is a common AIDS-defining illness. The human herpesvirus 8 (HHV-8) is the primary cause of KS.

So there are case reports of the (V)AIDS defining illness after vaccination and infection.

ChAd is chimpanzee adenovirus-vectored vaccine encoding a prefusion stabilized spike protein (ChAd-SARS-CoV-2-S).

source

So it caused reoccurrence and progression to a tumor in an HIV patient. This is covered from all directions.

With a guilty Con-Science polio is the only vaccine insert that warns about HIV / AIDS from accidental needlesticks.

Summary:

The polio shot was made with monkey kidney cells that were admittedly contaminated with SV40 and CMV. Many types of monkeys including Rhesus, chimpanzee and African Green Monkeys are natural reservoirs of SIV. SIV is the most likely cause of animal to human transmission of HIV. Scientists were doing gain of function research on SIV. Stanley Plotkins was giving polio vaccines to Africa around the late 1950s and then they came down with HIV and AIDS. He cant seem to find any vials to test for HIV but he has vindicated himself and done lots of fact checking on this.

SIV and HIV inserts were found spliced into the lab made spike protein by the Nobel Prize winning doctor who discovered it. He is dead now. Other scientists found the same thing but they withdrew their papers. Inserts for Fauci’s mRNA HIV vaccine were found in vials of Moderna. People who have gotten convid or injected vaccines have “false” tested positive for HIV and others have contracted the AIDS defining illness Kaposi Sarcoma. Patients with Post Vaccine syndrome have reduced T cell counts and reactivated infections like EBV, and HHV8. In patients who are HIV positive but dormant it reactivates their HIV and causes recurrence and progression of their Kaposi Sarcoma. It is clear there is a significant degree of immunosuppression associated with these shots and lab designed spike protein. The best word for it is VAIDS.