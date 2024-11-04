The cancer enhancer injections and hyperprogressive disease/Turbo Cancer
Bradford Hill evidence for causation - 33 plausible mechanisms and case reports
Dr. James Royle is a practicing general and colorectal surgeon and he is warning about the high likelihood of causal relationship between the contaminated convid genetic technology injections and rapidly progressing cancers as evidenced by the gold standard Bradford Hill epidemiological criteria. source
I will expand on these criteria and elucidate many more plausible mechanisms. But first here are more experts telling you the truth. Turbo cancer is not a formal medical diagnosis. It is widely used in the vernacular to describe rapidly accelerating cancer. Here is Dr. Paul Marik one of the most published critical care physician in the world:
The technical medical diagnosis is hyperprogressive disease (HPD) and it is well acknowledged in the medical literature especially in the context of immunotherapy drugs like immune checkpoint inhibitors which remove any suppression of the T cell response.
Oncologist Dr. William Makis explains and provides many biological mechanisms including the trojan horse lipid nanoparticle and immune system damage: source
I am including this medical reference to verify my claim the correct medical term is hyperprogressive disease (HPD). It is also illuminating as the proposed mechanisms for HPD overlaps with the injection namely anti-programmed death/ligand-1 monoclonal antibodies. source
Oncologist Angus Dalgleish warns of the danger:
I cannot imagine people needing more evidence after listening to these experts but I will make it inescapable for the most indoctrinated vaccine radicals. Cancer is increasing and a scientific explanation is in order.
How do we develop confidence an outcome is causally related to these mass administered products? The same way the scientific community documented the causal relationship between cigarette smoking and lung cancer. One of the doctors who established this connection is Austin Bradford Hill. Below are the criteria named after him that are used for establishing confidence in a causal relationship. The more criteria satisfied the higher the confidence in a causal relationship.
Temporal association is a mandatory component (the effect has to occur after the cause). I will provide 33 case reports of aggressive cancers after recent covid injections. While they are not by themselves sufficient to prove causation they do build consistency and transform hypothetical mechanisms into real world patients. Not all Bradford Hill criteria have to be satisfied to conclude a causal relationship is likely .
Many vaccine adverse reactions have an established causal relationship according to the Institute of Medicine. One of the most important criteria is having plausible mechanism of action. Reference.
I am going to document 33 mechanisms of action this one product can promote cancer. Here they are:
1. SV40 promoters target nucleus with foreign DNA
2. Insertional mutagenesis
3. N1 methylpseudouridine suppresses T cell response and cancer surveillance
4. Inhibiting tumour suppressor genes BRCA/ P53
5. IgG4 antibody shift to tolerance and immune evasion
6. Altered type 1 interferon response
7. Vasculitis permitting metastasis
8. Endothelial dysfunction
9. Disrupted intracellular communication
10. Hypoxia / RBC desaturation
11. Creating a micro environment favorable to cancer
12. Mitochondrial dysfunction
13. inflammatory trojan horse LNP. transport DNA contamination and pathogenic spike protein genetic code to systemic circulation and bone marrow (lymphoma / leukemia)
14. Impaired DNA repair
15. Frameshift mutations resulting in aberrant proteins that could cause cancer
16. dysregulation of the RNA-G quadruplex-protein binding system
17. promotion of inflammatory cascades
18. induction of lymphopenia
19. dysregulation of the renin-angiotensin system
20. Decreased effectiveness of chemotherapy
21. Programmed Death 1- ligand PD1/L1 immune escape of the tumour for hyper-progressive disease.
22. Activation of the DNA sensing cGAS-STING pathway with DNA contamination including Reverse Open Reading Frame for coding proteins.
23. Somatic hypermutation
24. Fibrin suppression of natural killer cells
25. Balance of regulatory versus effector T cells (thymus involution)
26. Decrease of beneficial bacteria in microbiome (bifido)
27. Increase STAT3 production
28. Increased Th17 production
triggering various autoimmune conditions (RA, SLE, vasculitis etc) with an established bidirectional relationship with cancer. Molecular Mimicry.
re-activation of latent viruses like Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) which can contribute to cancer/malignancy.
Amyloidogenesis of SARS-CoV-2 Spike Protein.
Interaction with sex hormone receptors including estrogen-sensitive cancers
T- cell exhaustion.
I think I will stop there. Typically 33 plausible mechanisms are not required to make a case for causation. No product should be available or promoted that can do this. Here are some visual representations. I even included some suggested treatment options to prevent blackpilling my readers.
Credit:powerpoint presentation.
Do you need more convincing?
The Case Reports: its not just theoretical
2. source
Thanks tofor the collection.
Well that should do it. 33 plausible mechanisms of action how to it can promote cancer and 33 examples of case reports building consistency. I think we can officially change it from clot shot to cancer enhancer.
I would like to acknowledge the following people who have shaped my research synthesis:
Any acknowledgement, likes, re-stacks or financial support would be appreciated.
REFERENCES:
1. SARS-CoV-2 Vaccination and the Multi-Hit Hypothesis of Oncogenesis. link
2. Review: N1-methyl-pseudouridine (m1Ψ): Friend or foe of cancer? link
3. SARS-CoV-2 spike S2 subunit inhibits p53 activation of p21(WAF1), TRAIL Death Receptor DR5 and MDM2 proteins in cancer cells. link
4. The CD147 Epitope on SARS CoV2 and the Spike in Cancer, Autoimmunity and Organ Fibrosis. link
5. Increased Age-Adjusted Cancer Mortality After the Third mRNA-Lipid Nanoparticle Vaccine Dose During the COVID-19 Pandemic in Japan. link
6. Innate immune suppression by SARS-CoV-2 mRNA vaccinations: The role of G-quadruplexes, exosomes, and MicroRNAs. link
7. Spikeopathy’: COVID-19 Spike Protein Is Pathogenic, from Both Virus and Vaccine mRNA. link
8. Autoimmune and Neoplastic Outcomes After the mRNA Vaccination: The Role of T Regulatory Cell Responses. link
9. SARS-CoV-2 Spike Protein Impairs Endothelial Function via Downregulation of ACE 2. link
Amyloidogenesis of SARS-CoV-2 Spike Protein. link
The Role of Amyloidogenesis in Cancer Development: An Investigation of Transcription Factors. link
The mRNA-LNP platform's lipid nanoparticle component used in preclinical vaccine studies is highly inflammatory. link
The impact of BNT162b2 mRNA vaccine on adaptive and innate immune responses. link
Increased PD-L1 surface expression on peripheral blood granulocytes and monocytes after vaccination with SARS-CoV2 mRNA or vector vaccine. link
An immune evasion mechanism with IgG4 playing an essential role in cancer and implication for immunotherapy. link
The risk of malignancy in patients with IgG4-related disease: a systematic review and meta-analysis. link
IgG4 Antibodies Induced by Repeated Vaccination May Generate Immune Tolerance to the SARS-CoV-2 Spike Protein. link
S2 subunit of SARS-nCoV-2 interacts with tumor suppressor protein p53 and BRCA: an in silico study. link
Reverse-transcribed SARS-CoV-2 RNA can integrate into the genome of cultured human cells and can be expressed in patient-derived tissues. link
Intracellular Reverse Transcription of Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine BNT162b2 In Vitro in Human Liver Cell Line. link
DNA fragments detected in monovalent and bivalent Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna modRNA COVID-19 vaccines from Ontario, Canada: Exploratory dose response relationship with serious adverse events. link
Sequencing of bivalent Moderna and Pfizer mRNA vaccines reveals nanogram to microgram quantities of expression vector dsDNA per dose. link
Potential health risks of mRNA-based vaccine therapy: A hypothesis. link
Nuclear translocation of spike mRNA and protein is a novel feature of SARS-CoV-2 . link
The SARS-CoV-2 spike protein binds and modulates estrogen receptors. link
Autoimmune inflammatory reactions triggered by the COVID-19 genetic vaccines in terminally differentiated tissues. link
Could the Spike Protein Derived from mRNA Vaccines Negatively Impact Beneficial Bacteria in the Gut. link
Fibrin drives thromboinflammation and neuropathology in COVID-19. link
Oncogenesis and autoimmunity as a result of mRNA COVID-19 vaccination. link
Biological response and cytotoxicity induced by lipid nanocapsules. link
Evidence of exhausted lymphocytes after the third anti-SARS-CoV-2 vaccine dose in cancer patients. link
The cGAS-STING pathway and cancer. link
SARS-CoV-2 Spike Impairs DNA Damage Repair and Inhibits V(D)J Recombination In Vitro. link
The SV40 virus enhancer functions as a somatic hypermutation-targeting element with potential tumorigenic activity. link
N1-methylpseudouridylation of mRNA causes +1 ribosomal frameshifting. link
Pick a number.
And the TGA, looking after the safety of all Australians has decided to
1. do nothing
2. withdraw approval for the mRNA vaccines
3. reassert the safety of the vaccines on no evidence
Thank you for compiling and publishing all this evidence!
It will be useful in the trials of all those who created the virus or mandated the dangerous and worse-than-ineffective injections.