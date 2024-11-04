Dr. James Royle is a practicing general and colorectal surgeon and he is warning about the high likelihood of causal relationship between the contaminated convid genetic technology injections and rapidly progressing cancers as evidenced by the gold standard Bradford Hill epidemiological criteria. source

I will expand on these criteria and elucidate many more plausible mechanisms. But first here are more experts telling you the truth. Turbo cancer is not a formal medical diagnosis. It is widely used in the vernacular to describe rapidly accelerating cancer. Here is Dr. Paul Marik one of the most published critical care physician in the world:

The technical medical diagnosis is hyperprogressive disease (HPD) and it is well acknowledged in the medical literature especially in the context of immunotherapy drugs like immune checkpoint inhibitors which remove any suppression of the T cell response.

Oncologist Dr. William Makis explains and provides many biological mechanisms including the trojan horse lipid nanoparticle and immune system damage: source

I am including this medical reference to verify my claim the correct medical term is hyperprogressive disease (HPD). It is also illuminating as the proposed mechanisms for HPD overlaps with the injection namely anti-programmed death/ligand-1 monoclonal antibodies. source

Oncologist Angus Dalgleish warns of the danger:

I cannot imagine people needing more evidence after listening to these experts but I will make it inescapable for the most indoctrinated vaccine radicals. Cancer is increasing and a scientific explanation is in order.

How do we develop confidence an outcome is causally related to these mass administered products? The same way the scientific community documented the causal relationship between cigarette smoking and lung cancer. One of the doctors who established this connection is Austin Bradford Hill. Below are the criteria named after him that are used for establishing confidence in a causal relationship. The more criteria satisfied the higher the confidence in a causal relationship.

Temporal association is a mandatory component (the effect has to occur after the cause). I will provide 33 case reports of aggressive cancers after recent covid injections. While they are not by themselves sufficient to prove causation they do build consistency and transform hypothetical mechanisms into real world patients. Not all Bradford Hill criteria have to be satisfied to conclude a causal relationship is likely .

Many vaccine adverse reactions have an established causal relationship according to the Institute of Medicine. One of the most important criteria is having plausible mechanism of action. Reference.

I am going to document 33 mechanisms of action this one product can promote cancer. Here they are:

1. SV40 promoters target nucleus with foreign DNA

2. Insertional mutagenesis

3. N1 methylpseudouridine suppresses T cell response and cancer surveillance

4. Inhibiting tumour suppressor genes BRCA/ P53

5. IgG4 antibody shift to tolerance and immune evasion

6. Altered type 1 interferon response

7. Vasculitis permitting metastasis

8. Endothelial dysfunction

9. Disrupted intracellular communication

10. Hypoxia / RBC desaturation

11. Creating a micro environment favorable to cancer

12. Mitochondrial dysfunction

13. inflammatory trojan horse LNP. transport DNA contamination and pathogenic spike protein genetic code to systemic circulation and bone marrow (lymphoma / leukemia)

14. Impaired DNA repair

15. Frameshift mutations resulting in aberrant proteins that could cause cancer

16. dysregulation of the RNA-G quadruplex-protein binding system

17. promotion of inflammatory cascades

18. induction of lymphopenia

19. dysregulation of the renin-angiotensin system

20. Decreased effectiveness of chemotherapy

21. Programmed Death 1- ligand PD1/L1 immune escape of the tumour for hyper-progressive disease.

22. Activation of the DNA sensing cGAS-STING pathway with DNA contamination including Reverse Open Reading Frame for coding proteins.

23. Somatic hypermutation

24. Fibrin suppression of natural killer cells

25. Balance of regulatory versus effector T cells (thymus involution)

26. Decrease of beneficial bacteria in microbiome (bifido)

27. Increase STAT3 production

28. Increased Th17 production

triggering various autoimmune conditions (RA, SLE, vasculitis etc) with an established bidirectional relationship with cancer. Molecular Mimicry. re-activation of latent viruses like Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) which can contribute to cancer/malignancy. Amyloidogenesis of SARS-CoV-2 Spike Protein. Interaction with sex hormone receptors including estrogen-sensitive cancers T- cell exhaustion.

I think I will stop there. Typically 33 plausible mechanisms are not required to make a case for causation. No product should be available or promoted that can do this. Here are some visual representations. I even included some suggested treatment options to prevent blackpilling my readers.

Do you need more convincing?

The Case Reports: its not just theoretical

2. source

Well that should do it. 33 plausible mechanisms of action how to it can promote cancer and 33 examples of case reports building consistency. I think we can officially change it from clot shot to cancer enhancer.

I would like to acknowledge the following people who have shaped my research synthesis:

